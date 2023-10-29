JOIN US
Speeding car kills motorcyclist in Bengaluru

KS Layout traffic police identified the victim as Rajendra, 56, who worked as a fabricator in Chikkalasandra.
Last Updated 28 October 2023, 20:32 IST

Bengaluru: A speeding car driver hit and killed a motorcyclist on Gottigere main road in south Bengaluru on Saturday evening.

The unidentified car driver was driving from Konanakunte towards Jambusavari Dinne in an erratic manner when, around 4.15 pm, he rammed into the back of a bike and, having lost control of the vehicle, crashed into an electric pole afterwards, noted the KS Layout traffic police. The electric pole was completely damaged as a result of the impact. The car driver left his car behind and fled from the spot immediately afterwards.

The motorcyclist fell on the road with his bike and suffered serious injuries to his chest and limbs. He was rushed to a private hospital nearby but was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.  KS Layout traffic police identified the victim as Rajendra, 56, who worked as a fabricator in Chikkalasandra.

(Published 28 October 2023, 20:32 IST)
