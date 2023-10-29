Speeding car kills motorcyclist in Bengaluru

The unidentified car driver was driving from Konanakunte towards Jambusavari Dinne in an erratic manner when, around 4.15 pm, he rammed into the back of a bike and, having lost control of the vehicle, crashed into an electric pole afterwards, noted the KS Layout traffic police. The electric pole was completely damaged as a result of the impact. The car driver left his car behind and fled from the spot immediately afterwards.