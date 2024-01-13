JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Speeding cement truck hits stationary lorry in Bengaluru, mechanic crushed to death

Around 10 pm, the cement-laden speeding truck travelling from Rani Cross towards the city collided with the stationary lorry's rear.
Last Updated 12 January 2024, 20:39 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: A 23-year-old mechanic from Devanahalli died when a granite-laden stationary lorry he was repairing on Ballari Road ran him over on Thursday night, pushed by a speeding truck that rammed into its rear.

The mechanic, identified by the Devanahalli police as Rehman, was fixing a problem with a Mahindra lorry parked near the Doddaballapur junction, stated the complaint.

Around 10 pm, the cement-laden speeding truck travelling from Rani Cross towards the city collided with the stationary lorry's rear. The impact caused Rehman to fall, and the front left wheels of the lorry rolled over him, resulting in his immediate death.

The cement truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled. Despite adequate street lighting, the complainant claimed the truck driver's rash and negligent driving led to the collision with the stationary lorry.

Police have registered a case against the cement truck driver for causing death by negligence and speeding.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 January 2024, 20:39 IST)
Bengaluru

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT