Speeding cement truck hits stationary lorry in Bengaluru, mechanic crushed to death

Bengaluru: A 23-year-old mechanic from Devanahalli died when a granite-laden stationary lorry he was repairing on Ballari Road ran him over on Thursday night, pushed by a speeding truck that rammed into its rear.
The mechanic, identified by the Devanahalli police as Rehman, was fixing a problem with a Mahindra lorry parked near the Doddaballapur junction, stated the complaint.
Around 10 pm, the cement-laden speeding truck travelling from Rani Cross towards the city collided with the stationary lorry's rear. The impact caused Rehman to fall, and the front left wheels of the lorry rolled over him, resulting in his immediate death.
The cement truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled. Despite adequate street lighting, the complainant claimed the truck driver's rash and negligent driving led to the collision with the stationary lorry.
Police have registered a case against the cement truck driver for causing death by negligence and speeding.