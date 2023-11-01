Spotted but not snared: Leopard in Bommanahalli dodges capture

Bengaluru: An under-construction building in Bommanahalli’s industrial area was searched after a patrolling officer sighted a leopard nearby early Tuesday morning, around 2 am. N Ravindra Kumar, DCF of Bengaluru Urban, informed DH that the officer spotted the big cat while on duty. Subsequently, a six-member Leopard Task Force (LTF) from Mysuru arrived to conduct a search, consisting of forest officials and two veterinarians led by the LTF. However, the initial search turned up no sign of the leopard inside the building. The team then conducted a thorough search of the establishment’s premises, but by that time, the leopard had moved on.
Speaking to DH, Kumar said that they found pugmarks and excreta near the building.
He noted, 'It may have returned to Bannerghatta. Some locals set off firecrackers after hearing about the sighting, which could have distressed the animal and prompted it to leave," he said.
There are about 70 people stationed at the site.
Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy visited the site, obtained details from the forest officials, and expressed confidence that the team would soon capture the leopard successfully.
C K Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), informed DH that they received a report of a leopard sighting in Parappana Agrahara on Monday night.
"It was spotted within the Parappana Agrahara jurisdiction, and officials believe the leopard has since moved towards Bandepalya,” he said.
Baba noted that while the main operation is being conducted by the forest department, the police are assisting with crowd control and raising awareness.
BLG Swamy, Deputy Conservator of Forest for BBMP, told DH that four teams have been assembled to capture the leopard, operating around the clock.
“We started with 40 personnel in the search operation and have since increased our numbers. Two wildlife patrolling vehicles have been deployed, and each of the four teams is equipped with a tranquillizing gun,” Swamy said.
He added that staff from the Anekal, Bannerghatta, Bengaluru Urban, and K R Puram ranges have been organized into teams. Three bones have been placed in areas where the leopard was last seen to attract it.
“Modern technology is being used to track the leopard. Apart from drone cameras, thermal cameras are also being used for night operations,” said Eshwar Khandre, Forest and Environment Minister.
Jayaraj, a wildlife rescuer with BBMP, told DH that rain would have made locating the leopard easier as the pug marks would have been more distinct.
The rescuers have enlisted the aid of local dog behaviour experts and stray feeders to monitor any abnormal behaviour or note any missing stray dogs.
A forest official told DH that the leopard may have come from either Bannerghatta or Varthur.
"The leopard appears to be a young adult, moving calmly through the area. It seems to have separated from its family and is likely in search of its clan," a forest official said. Krithi S, a resident of AECS Layout, told DH that although the local community was initially alarmed, the constant presence of forest officials patrolling the area helped to alleviate their concerns.