Spotted but not snared: Leopard in Bommanahalli dodges capture

Bengaluru: An under-construction building in Bommanahalli’s industrial area was searched after a patrolling officer sighted a leopard nearby early Tuesday morning, around 2 am. N Ravindra Kumar, DCF of Bengaluru Urban, informed DH that the officer spotted the big cat while on duty. Subsequently, a six-member Leopard Task Force (LTF) from Mysuru arrived to conduct a search, consisting of forest officials and two veterinarians led by the LTF. However, the initial search turned up no sign of the leopard inside the building. The team then conducted a thorough search of the establishment’s premises, but by that time, the leopard had moved on.