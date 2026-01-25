<p>Bengaluru: The Department of School Education and Literacy has changed the timings of SSLC preparatory examinations 2 and 3, for the second time. </p>.<p>The department had stated that the examinations would commence at 11 am - as part of measures to prevent question paper leakage. However, a fresh Standard Operating Procedure has been issued stating that the examination would begin at 10.30 am. However, SSLC students must be present in the classroom at 9 am. </p>.SSLC student ends life in Karnataka's Yadgir, father files complaint against teachers.<p>The question paper must be downloaded only by the head teachers, using their login ID and the OTP that comes to their registered mobile number, according to the SoP.</p>.<p>The second preparatory examination will begin on January 27 and will continue until February 2. The third preparatory examination will be held from February 23 to February 28. </p>