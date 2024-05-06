Staff of 108 Emergency Ambulance Services call off strike after talks with health department over non-payment of wages

Initially, they decided to go on an indefinite strike from Monday night until their salaries were credited. Following discussions with the Health Department, they decided to put a hold on the decision until another round of talks takes place which has been planned on Tuesday, noted Paramashiva.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao assured that there are no financial issues with the government. "The Finance Department had allocated Rs 210.33 crore to the Health Department for the financial year 2023-24. According to the MoU signed with the service provider, the department has released Rs 162.40 crore to the service provider for 711 ambulances,” he said.

D Randeep, the Commissioner for Health and Family Welfare, told Deccan Herald that the service provider had already been paid due amounts for the financial year 2023-24, and had received an advance amount for the first quarter of this financial year as well.

"The service provider has taken up wage corrections to ensure annual wages are kept within minimum wages and the MoU amount," he said and acknowledged that the company had to "communicate this to the employees with transparency".

"We stand by the fact that wages have to be given and there should be no shortfalls. However, it is not okay for them to go on strike like this," he said.

He added that the Health Department is willing to take the topic up after June 4 and is prepared with alternative measures to ensure that the ambulance services continue, even if the staff decide to go ahead with the strike.