Stop digging work at Puttenahalli lake, green tribunal orders Palike

Bengaluru:The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has told the BBMP to stop digging at Puttenahalli lake, a bird conservation reserve in Yelahanka, for laying pipelines.
Any further work in the lake area can only continue after getting the necessary approvals, it said.
The Yelahanka Puttenahalli Lake and Bird Conservation Trust (YPLBCT) approached the NGT's Southern Bench after millions of litres of sewage entered the lake because of incomplete stormwater drain (SWD) work by the BBMP.
During the hearing, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Subhash K Malkhede stated that the BBMP did not get permission from the department under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. He vowed to take action against the agency according to the law.
BBMP Engineer-in-Chief BS Prahlad stated that the sewage entered the lake due to heavy rain on May 22.
He also reported that a committee, including representatives from the BBMP, BWSSB, and other departments, examined the issue and decided to form a diversion canal to carry the sewage downstream.
Stating that measures were taken to stop the entry of sewage into the lake, Prahlad said that a hume pipe was being laid in the existing SWD for guiding the storm water into the lake without mixing sewage.
DH had on June 6, reported that the BBMP had sought post-facto clearance for digging up the lake's walking path. The BBMP had earlier sought permission from the Deputy Conservator of Forest to take the sewage downstream by laying a pipe in the lake area.
The DCF declined the application, noting that permission must be obtained under the Wildlife (Protection) Act.
A bench comprising Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert members Satyagopal Korlapati and A Senthil Vel issued an interim order to the BBMP and BWSSB to halt any further work until the necessary clearances are obtained.
"The respondents are restrained from carrying out any further activity of digging up of earth and laying of pipelines, including hume pipes, within the reserved area without obtaining permissions from the authorities concerned and they are also directed to take requisite remedial measures to prevent discharge of sewage into the lake," the bench said.
The bench made it clear that the work that has already been carried out "will also be subject to further orders to be passed by this tribunal".