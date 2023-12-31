Street vendors to shut shop early today

Bengaluru: Street vendors and hawkers on MG Road have decided to close their businesses by 4:30 pm on December 31.
This decision is based on two main reasons: past experiences of goods being stolen during the heavy crowds that gather on MG Road for New Year celebrations, and the anticipated uncontrollable crowd this year.
What they say
DH spoke with several vendors on MG Road, as well as those on Church Street and Brigade Road, to understand their rationale for this decision, especially since December 31 is typically a high-earning day for them.
Naveen, a street vendor on MG Road, said, “We’ve agreed to pack up by 4:30 pm. Staying later is pointless as the New Year’s Eve crowds start to swell. While there are customers, many tend to steal our goods in the chaos. It’s hard to monitor our merchandise during such times.”
Will suffer losses
Naveen also mentioned preferring to accept a smaller loss by closing early, rather than risking the theft of goods worth thousands in the evening.
Meanwhile, some newer hawkers and vendors are waiting for guidance from the Bengaluru City Police regarding New Year’s Eve operations.
“I’m new here and unsure if I should close when others do. I’ll wait for the police’s instructions. Not opening on such a busy day will mean a significant loss,” Safeena, a vendor on Church Street, told DH.
The Brigade’s Shops and Establishments Association has urged the Bengaluru City Police to ban vendors, hawkers, and pushcarts on MG Road on December 31 to ensure free pedestrian movement, anticipating around 2.5 lakh visitors in the Brigade Road area on New Year’s Eve. However, the police have left the decision to the discretion of the vendors.