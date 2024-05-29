Student campaign focuses on Russell Market in Shivajinagar

A 21-year-old student is set to launch a campaign to celebrate and preserve the heritage of Russell Market in Shivajinagar.
Nandini Hiten Jerajani, studying visual communication and strategic branding at Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design and Technology, proposed the awareness campaign at the SMI Collective on May 25. She started working on the campaign in March.
Called ‘It’s not too late’, the campaign aims to shed light on the plight of the vendors at Russell Market as “the shopping culture has changed and we get groceries on our phones within minutes,” says Nandini.
“The market exists today because of the vendors. They have faced so many threats: there was a fire, Covid-19 happened, the market was going to be demolished in 2021 to be built into a mall… I want to bring back the old charm of the market, and make it more than just a monument that people pass by,” she tells Metrolife.
Nandini has gotten in touch with The Bangalore Press for a potential collaboration. She shares that she has proposed including snippets of information about Russell Market, along with pictures of the 97-year-old market in the calendar.
She has designed inclusions for the official booklet that the publisher distributes across government schools and colleges. The publisher is currently considering the proposal. Nandini has also designed postcards and posters for the campaign.
She plans to launch a social media page for the campaign soon.