Students booked for assaulting female collegemate, friends after Onam revelry in Bengaluru 

<p>Bengaluru: The Soladevanahalli police have registered a case against a group of college students for allegedly assaulting and harassing a female student and her friends on Monday evening in Achuthanagara.</p>.<p>In her complaint, the victim stated that the incident occurred when she and a friend went to 3rd Cross, Achuthanagara, to get juice for another friend who had collapsed after the Onam celebrations.</p>.<p>A group of students from the same college, allegedly drunk, began dancing on the road and passing obscene and abusive comments. They also tried to rag the students.</p>.<p>When the complainant objected, one of the suspects, Albin, allegedly removed his shirt and punched her in the chest with both hands, causing her to fall to the ground. Soon after, another student named Navaneeth, along with others, joined in the assault against the complainant and her friends who came to her rescue.</p>.<p>A case has been registered at the Soladevanahalli police station, and investigation is under way.</p>