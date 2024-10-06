Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Sudden deluge of rains trigger traffic jams, water-logging in Bengaluru

Long, glaring red lines painted the city’s digital maps as vehicles crawled through slush, sewage and rainwater in many parts of the city.
DHNS
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 19:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2024, 19:06 IST
rainsBengaluru newsRainfallTraffic jamwater-logging

Follow us on :

Follow Us