<p>What made Biocon chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kiran-mazumdar-shaw">Kiran Mazumdar Shaw</a> and author <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sudha-murty">Sudha Murty</a> come together? Well, it was not any academic or business platform but a desi wedding and the duo, both well established in their respective fields, made sure they were the cynosure of all eyes at the function. </p><p>The wedding was that of Mazumdar-Shaw's nephew, Eric Mazumdar. The video that went viral showed both the women, aged over 70 years dancing to the tunes of the dhol to their heart's content. </p> <p>The video was shared by Instagram by businessman-politician Anil Shetty, who said in the caption, "Ignore my dance steps-I was so happy to see two seventy-plus years young with so much energy."</p>.<p>The wedding was held at the Taj West End in Bengaluru and the reception also saw several prominent people attend including DK Shivakumar.</p><p>Social media users were happy to see the two women enjoying themselves immensely.</p><p>"Great to see two powerful women entrepreneurs dancing like kids . Wow!", one person commented.</p><p>"I just love this lady, her innocence and her simplicity," said another</p><p>"Those two women are truly inspiring for men as well as women," wrote one user.</p><p>On a different note, both the women have been in news recently- Mazumdar-Shaw over her criticism of the worsening quality of infrastructure in Bengaluru over which she later met with the Karnataka CM. Murty and her husband, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy were in the news for their refusal to take part in the state's Social and Educational Survey, which also received some criticism from CM Siddaramaiah. </p>