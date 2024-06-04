Sunday rain in Bengaluru smashes 133-year-old record

The intense thunderstorm that barrelled across the city and dumped huge quantities of rain on Sunday produced Bengaluru's wettest June day in 133 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The IMD recorded 111.1 mm of rainfall until midnight, beating the previous record set on June 16, 1891, an official told DH. The average rainfall for the month of June in Bengaluru is 110mm.
Sources in the IMD told DH that rainfall in the city ranged from moderate to heavy and was spread out uniformly.
Among the areas in the city that received the highest rainfall was Hampi Nagar with 110.50 mm, followed by Maruti Mandir ward (89.50 mm), Vidyapeetha (88.50 mm) and Cottonpet (87.50 mm).
The fallout was there to see: hundreds of trees were uprooted, with some crashing on cars, and many arterial roads were flooded. Three persons were injured in rain-related incidents in Bengaluru.
C S Patil, IMD scientist E, said winds blowing at 40-50 kmph are likely to prevail over districts of interior Karnataka and surface winds gusting at 30-40 kmph are likely to prevail over all the districts of coastal Karnataka.
Patil also said that the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to come down by 2 to 3°C in interior Karnataka over the next two days. Almost all parts of Karnataka are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall and thundershowers in the next few days.
According to Patil, Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumakuru , Vijayanagara districts will receive moderate to heavy thundershowers over the next five days.
