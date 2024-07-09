Prajwala founder Sunitha Krishnan’s autobiography to be launched today

Bengaluru: Sunitha Krishnan, social activist and founder of Prajwala, a non-profit involved in the rehabilitation of sex trafficking victims, is launching her autobiography 'I Am What I Am' at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur, on Tuesday.
While the memoir follows Sunitha's journey, including her personal struggles as a victim of sexual assault, it also dives deep into the initiatives carried out by Prajwala.
Established in 1996, Prajwala has carried out successful operations across the globe.
At the event, Sunitha will be in conversation with author and speaker Mohua Chinappa.
Published 08 July 2024, 23:27 IST