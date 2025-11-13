<p>Bengaluru: A new survey has revealed that 8 in 10 app-based taxi users in India report the presence of dark patterns, such as bait-and-switch tactics, forced action, nagging, and interface interference on cab aggregator platforms.</p><p>The survey was conducted by Local Circles, based on 94,000 responses from users of a taxi aggregator service across 282 districts.</p><p>It specifically examined dark patterns identified by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) in app-based taxi services.</p><p>The survey revealed that 59% of users have encountered hidden charges, in addition to taxes, that were not disclosed upfront.</p><p>While the Government of India had recently issued a warning regarding drip pricing to online platforms, ride aggregators continue to add hidden costs to transactions.</p><p>An industry insider shared that most platforms have dedicated teams for researching dark patterns.</p>.Kempegowda International Airport adds new cab operators, but flyers still fume.<p>"The sector is extremely competitive, and they have become masters of finding loopholes. We have seen what happened with bike taxis and the tipping issue. Uber and Rapido cleverly launched a non-profit service for bike taxis. While it is not a cab aggregator, Zepto has mastered dark patterns; many other platforms follow what the company does," he told DH.</p>.<p>In addition, 84% of users reported encountering interface interference, such as important options like 'cancel ride' being hidden or difficult to find. "App interface updates often exacerbate this issue, making it harder for less tech-savvy users, especially older adults, to navigate," said Ruqaiya S, a JP Nagar resident. </p>.<p>About 86% of app-based taxi users surveyed said they had experienced a bait-and-switch tactic, where the waiting time shown before booking was significantly shorter than the actual time it took for the driver to arrive.</p>.<p>Similarly, 78% of respondents reported encountering a nagging approach on these platforms, with repeated prompts such as requests for tips appearing frequently.</p>.<p>Official for review of cab aggregator rules</p>.<p>A Transport Department official believes the rules governing cab-aggregator platforms need to be re-examined. "While we have the rules which were established in 2016, these only govern the basics. Because we don't have regulations which look into the nitty-gritty of the apps' workings, it becomes difficult to challenge the dark patterns in court," he said.</p>.<p>Yogeesh AM, Transport Commissioner, urged commuters to contact the Transport Department with complaints regarding the dark patterns used on aggregator platforms. "So far, we've not received any complaints. But if we receive complaints backed by proof, we will look into it," he told DH.</p>