Neha Hiremath murder: Suspend police commissioner, demands girl's father

Hubballi: Congress corporator and slain Neha Hiremath’s father Niranjan Hiremath on Monday alleged poor handling of probe into the case and demanded suspension of Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar.
Speaking to reporters here, Hiremath said, “The police have let four others involved in the murder go scot-free. We have lost faith in the police commissioner... The CCTV footage clearly shows the assailant stabbing my daughter to death. The police could have encountered Fayaz based on the video clips. Instead, they are dragging it in the name of probe. We have lost hope of getting justice. We don’t need such a police commissioner. The government should suspend her or transfer the officer.”
“In some states, police encounter the perpetrators of such heinous crimes without waiting for the orders from the chief minister. The government should bring in such a policy in the state too,” he said and welcomed the chief minister’s decision to entrust the investigation of his daughter’s murder to the CID.
(Published 23 April 2024, 02:03 IST)