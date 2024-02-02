Tech meets tradition: Teen innovator's app revives grandma's remedies

Bengaluru: Imagine a world where the secrets of your grandmother’s home remedies are just a tap away. That’s the world Shraddha Vijay Raghavan, a class 9 student from Bengaluru’s Kendriya Vidyalaya IISc campus, is crafting through her innovative app, “Grandma’s Magic: Heal@Home.”
At a time when we often overlook the wisdom nestled in our own backyards, Shraddha’s story is a heartwarming reminder of the treasures hidden in plain sight.
Growing up, Shraddha was no stranger to the wonders of home remedies. A severe allergic reaction, untreatable by conventional medicines, was cured by a simple concoction passed down from her great-grandmother.
“As a child, I was allergic to most medications. This one time an insect stung me and I developed rashes all over my body,” she said, adding that none of the medications, prescribed by the doctors, worked. What cured Shraddha was her great grandmother’s simple home remedy.
This incident wasn’t just a moment of relief but a spark of inspiration for young Shraddha. It made her realize the power of traditional knowledge and the importance of preserving it for generations to come.
“Grandma’s Magic: Heal@Home” is Shraddha’s tribute to this realization. She developed the app as a part of a science project for the National Children’s Science Congress. She developed the app as a part of a science project for the National Children’s Science Congress. She won the first prize. She was awarded at Pariksha Pe Charcha held recently in the capital.
It’s an app that’s as much about connecting people as it is about healing. Available on the Playstore, it allows users to explore, share, and discuss home remedies for various ailments. But what makes it truly stand out is its blend of simplicity and technology, including an AI chatbot to guide users through the app with ease.
Clean energy
Shraddha didn’t stop there. Her concern for the environment led her to develop ‘Vayuputra,’ a project aimed at purifying air and generating fertilizer, tackling pollution head-on with science. This invention, inspired by her own struggles with pollution-related discomfort, showcases her commitment to finding solutions for pressing environmental issues.
The journey of this young innovator is a testament to the rich mentorship and scientific curiosity that runs in her family. Guided by her grandfather V Babu Satyan, a 74-year-old technocrat at IISc, and her father, Shraddha’s aspirations to become a botanist are deeply rooted in her passion for plants and the environment.
Shraddha’s story isn’t just about winning accolades, including recognition from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
It’s about challenging our perspectives on traditional knowledge and showcasing how it can be leveraged in today’s digital age. Her app, “Grandma’s Magic: Heal@Home,” is a bridge between generations, proving that the wisdom of our ancestors can find its place in the palm of our hands.