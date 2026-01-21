Menu
Bengaluru techie loses Rs 5 lakh after clicking on fake website to clear Rs 500 challan

The 45-year-old victim told police that on January 16, around 9.30 am, she received a text message from an unknown number with a link — https://lihi.cc/LcbFG — to pay a pending traffic challan.
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 22:14 IST
Published 20 January 2026, 22:14 IST
Bengaluru newscybercrime

