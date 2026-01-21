Bengaluru techie loses Rs 5 lakh after clicking on fake website to clear Rs 500 challan

<p>Bengaluru: A software engineer from HBR Layout allegedly lost Rs 5 lakh after she entered her card details on an unsolicited website to clear a traffic challan of Rs 500.</p>.<p>The East Cybercrime Police on January 16 registered a case and launched a probe.</p>.<p>The 45-year-old victim told police that on January 16, around 9.30 am, she received a text message from an unknown number with a link — https://lihi.cc/LcbFG — to pay a pending traffic challan. </p>.Bengaluru woman approaches police after bank staff 'leak' account details to estranged husband.<p>She clicked the link and proceeded to pay Rs 500 as prompted by the website. After entering her credentials, Rs 5 lakh was deducted from her ICICI Bank credit card.</p>.<p>"It is suspected the unsolicited website had a backdoor, giving the perpetrators access to the credentials entered by the victim when she thought she was paying a pending fine.</p>.<p>"We want to reiterate that people should pay fines only through official modes and that the traffic police does not send such messages on WhatsApp, Telegram or any other messenger," a police investigator said.</p>