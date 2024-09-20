Teen who fell into drain and sustained injuries still on ventilator, says hospital

Bengaluru: Doctors treating a teenager who sustained severe injuries after falling into an open drain near the Arabic College signal in eastern Bengaluru clarified on Thursday that the 19-year-old remains on ventilator support.
His parents, residents of Govindapura, are hopeful that Syed Javeed will respond to treatment.
Javeed was admitted to the Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital on Sunday with injuries to his head, eyes and spine. He has been in the intensive care unit (ICU) for the last four days. His relatives stated that he was declared "brain dead" on Wednesday, but his parents still hope for a miracle.
The 19-year-old fell while attempting to fix a flag for Eid Milad celebrations. Exposed iron rods from a nearby drain construction reportedly pierced through his head, leaving him in a critical condition.
While local residents claimed that Javeed slipped into the drain while walking on the road, the BBMP noted that he fell from the first or second floor of the house. The police have recovered the CCTV footage of Javeed falling from a height.
Energy Minister KJ George, who is also the MLA for Sarvagnanagar, visited Javeed in the hospital and assured his family of all necessary support and assistance.
Published 19 September 2024, 20:27 IST