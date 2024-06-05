Things to do today for World Environment Day

Bengaluru-based organisations working in the space of sustainability and environment are holding a variety of activities to mark World Environment Day today.
Donate and reuse
Solid Waste Management Round Table is promoting the three Rs of waste management — reduce, reuse, recycle. They have put out a call on social media, asking people to donate used electronics, books, clothes, and footwear. While e-waste will be sent for recycling, other articles will be circulated for consumption. People can drop off their belongings at Swachagraha Kalika Kendra, HSR Layout, 7 am to 11.30 am on Sunday and Wednesday, and 7 am to 3 pm rest of the week. Contact 89513 70287
Bulky waste collection
Waste management NGO Saahas is inviting people to drop off bulky household items such as furniture and mattresses at its waste collection centre Kasa Rasa at Kasa Kendra, Koramangala Industrial Layout. They are also accepting used toys, books, footwear and e-waste, says Deepti Ravi, project manager (special waste streams). On June 5, 10 am to 5 pm.
All through this month, you can call their helpline (85100 91213) to request a pick-up of used items from your home or request mass collection drives and repair workshops at your apartment. These initiatives are part of their ongoing ‘Change Matters’ campaign.
Test your GK
Quiz master Berty Ashley will test participants’ general knowledge about climate and sustainability in an online quiz open to all age groups. Bengaluru Sustainability Forum, Science Gallery Bengaluru, and National Centre for Biological Sciences are hosting the event. On June 5, 6.30 pm to 8 pm. Register via linktr.ee/sciencegalleryblr on Instagram.
Talk on composting
A waste management enthusiast, Vani Murthy will deliver an online talk on how to lead a sustainable life. She will focus on composting, menstrual cups and eco-friendly ways to travel. Social enterprise Hasiru Dala Innovations is hosting this session, titled ‘Living with care and respect for the planet’. June 5, 1 pm.
Visit @hasirudalainnovations on Instagram to join.
Pick up trash
The Indian Ploggers Army, started by barefoot runner G Nagaraj, is inviting citizens for a clean-up drive in Lalbagh. The initiative combines the act of picking up trash while jogging, popularly called plogging. Nagaraj says, “We will start from the Lalbagh west gate and conclude at the Glass House inside. We will also approach vendors outside Lalbagh and people visiting the Mango Mela and urge them to avoid using disposables.” Volunteers are requested to bring reusable water bottles. On June 5, 8.20 am. For details, contact 96860 95959.
Watch films
The third edition of Jacaranda Tales will screen 15 films on environmental issues between June 5
and 7, at Wadia Auditorium, Indian Institute of World Culture, Basavanagudi. Some films on the roster: ‘Rise: From One Island To Another’ is a poetic take on the climate crisis; ‘Slaves to Water’ is set in a village in Madagascar that has no water; ‘Chun Chun Maati’ celebrates the spirit of pastoral communities. Panel discussions on the future of Bengaluru will also be held. Full schedule on @bangalorefilmsociety on Instagram.
Go birdwatching
Fridays For Future Karnataka, a volunteer group for climate justice, is organising a guided birdwatching walk later in the week. The free event will be held at Harohalli Lake on June 8, 6.30 am. Attendees are advised to bring their own umbrella and water bottle. For details, contact 63608 07045.