Things to do today for World Environment Day

The third edition of Jacaranda Tales will screen 15 films on environmental issues between June 5

and 7, at Wadia Auditorium, Indian Institute of World Culture, Basavanagudi. Some films on the roster: ‘Rise: From One Island To Another’ is a poetic take on the climate crisis; ‘Slaves to Water’ is set in a village in Madagascar that has no water; ‘Chun Chun Maati’ celebrates the spirit of pastoral communities. Panel discussions on the future of Bengaluru will also be held. Full schedule on @bangalorefilmsociety on Instagram.