Third Mitti Cafe opens at KIA’s Terminal 2

<p>Bengaluru: A new Mitti Cafe outlet was inaugurated at the Kempegowda International Airport's Terminal 2 on October 9, marking the third outlet within the airport premises. The other two are located in Terminal 1.</p>.<p>Mitti Cafe is a non-profit organisation founded by Alina Alam, dedicated to promoting economic independence for adults with physical, intellectual, and multiple disabilities.</p>.<p>For her efforts in empowering the differently abled community, Alina was recognised as a DH Changemaker in 2024. As of that year, she had facilitated employment for over 4,000 differently abled adults.</p>.Mitti Mane | A community in Bengaluru that's experimenting with mud houses for sustainable lifestyle.<p>"We are incredibly grateful to BIAL and its leadership for believing in our mission when we were still small. Developed in partnership with Bajaj Finserv and Zscaler’s CSR programme, the opening of our new outlet at Terminal 2 reaffirms our commitment to creating inclusive spaces where ability is celebrated and opportunities are created,” said Alina.</p>