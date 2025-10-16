Menu
Three arrested for robbing Sudanese student in Bengaluru

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Hakay Akshay Macchindra said on Wednesday that the arrested were Philps George, 29, Vikram, 25, and Ajith, 29, all residents of the city.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 21:20 IST
Published 15 October 2025, 21:20 IST
