<p>Bengaluru: The Seshadripuram police have arrested three people for allegedly robbing a Sudanese student in Bengaluru on October 8.</p>.<p>Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Hakay Akshay Macchindra said on Wednesday that the arrested were Philps George, 29, Vikram, 25, and Ajith, 29, all residents of the city.</p>.US-India expert who advised US administrations arrested over secret documents.<p>Police said that around 12.40 am on October 8, the 25-year-old student was returning from Koramangala on his two-wheeler. Near Rajiv Gandhi Circle in Seshadripuram, he noticed the three suspects who asked him to stop.</p>.<p>Frightened, he continued riding. The three followed him and, while trying to escape, the student lost control of his bike and fell around 1 am. The suspects caught hold of him, snatched his mobile phone and bike key, and demanded to know what else he had.</p>.<p>The student told them he had nothing more on him. The suspects then transferred Rs 11,000 from his phone and took his two-wheeler.</p>.<p>“Thereafter, the three suspects fled the scene, taking the student’s two-wheeler and leaving him behind. The student sought help from nearby members of the public, who assisted him in contacting the police. Police arrived at the spot, shifted the student to hospital for treatment, and later registered a case of robbery at the Seshadripuram police station based on the student’s complaint,” a police officer said.</p>.<p>"During the course of the investigation, the police arrested the three suspects on October 14 and seized from them two two-wheelers (one used in the crime and one belonging to the complainant), four mobile phones belonging to the accused and the complainant, and Rs 11,000 cash. Legal action has been initiated against the suspects, and further investigation is in progress,” he added.</p>