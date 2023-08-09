Three Bangladeshi nationals arrested for staying without visa in Bengaluru

Three Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested in Bellandur limits for staying in the country without valid visas. The arrests have been made based on a complaint registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
A police officer told DH that the NIA alerted the police about the illegal immigrants — Abdul Qadir, Khaleel Chaprasi, and Mohammed Zahid — and registered a complaint. The suspects were picked up from different locations in the Bellandur police station limits.
The officer said that Qadir has a passport, but does not possess a visa. Chaprasi has been staying in Bengaluru for last 10 years, but doesn’t have either a passport or a visa, and has been working as a housekeeper. Zahid had come to Bengaluru illegally on July 25 and was all set to go back as he was finding it hard to live in the city, the officer added.
Though all three are friends, they lived in different houses. Police suspect that the areas where they stayed may be housing more illegal immigrants.
“The arrested were presented before the court on Tuesday afternoon. Further investigation will be carried out to confirm the stay of more people and arrests will be made,” said the officer.
An FIR has been filed under the Passport & Foreigners acts.