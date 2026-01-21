<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has suspended three conductors for misusing the UPI scanner-linked ticketing system.</p>.<p>A routine inspection in December 2025 revealed that three staff members — Suresh, Manchegowda and Ashwak Khan — used their personal UPI QR codes while issuing tickets, instead of the official code provided by the BMTC.</p>.<p>The three conductors diverted ticketing funds worth Rs 1,04,821.</p>.Woman, 8-year-old son on way to school mowed down by college bus in Bengaluru's Viveknagar.<p>Manjegowda, posted in the south zone, diverted Rs 54,358. Suresh, posted in the northeast, diverted Rs 47,257, and Khan diverted Rs 3,206.</p>.<p>To prevent recurrence, the BMTC has planned to implement a dynamic QR-based UPI payment system for more transparent ticketing.</p>