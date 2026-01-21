Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

3 BMTC conductors suspended for tampering with UPI ticketing

The three conductors diverted ticketing funds worth Rs 1,04,821.
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 22:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 January 2026, 22:07 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrimeBMTC

Follow us on :

Follow Us