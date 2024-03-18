Three booked for assaulting couple over parking spot argument in Bengaluru

Police said that the Ananthmurthy, Prashanth assaulted Sahishnu, while Bhagyalaksmi attacked Rohini who was capturing the incident on her phone.

During the investigation, police found that a lot of people, including cab drivers and some locals, parked their cars on the empty plot. The police quoted the victims as saying that if they were informed of the land dispute, they would’ve parked elsewhere.

“An FIR was filed the same night and arrest procedures were initiated against the three,” a police officer said. “They have been served notice of appearance under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).”

A case has been registered under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).