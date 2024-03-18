Three booked for assaulting couple over parking spot argument in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Three people were booked by the HAL police for allegedly assaulting a couple over a parking spot disagreement. The suspects were identified as Ananthmurthy, Prashanth and Bhagyalaksmi.
According to the police, the assault occurred Sunday night in Doddanekundi area. The victims, Rohini and Sahishnu, hailed from Belagavi and had been staying at a rented apartment since the last one month. They worked as IT employees, an official said.
“At around 10:30 pm, when Sahishnu went to get his Hyundai i20 car parked on an empty plot spanning half an acre near his apartment and next to the suspects’ house, Ananthmurthy questioned why had he parked his car there as there was an ongoing civil dispute over the land between him and building owner where the victims stayed,” the police investigator told DH.
Police said that the Ananthmurthy, Prashanth assaulted Sahishnu, while Bhagyalaksmi attacked Rohini who was capturing the incident on her phone.
During the investigation, police found that a lot of people, including cab drivers and some locals, parked their cars on the empty plot. The police quoted the victims as saying that if they were informed of the land dispute, they would’ve parked elsewhere.
“An FIR was filed the same night and arrest procedures were initiated against the three,” a police officer said. “They have been served notice of appearance under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).”
A case has been registered under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
(Published 18 March 2024, 15:25 IST)