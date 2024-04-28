IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad misses ton but guides CSK to 212/3 against SRH

Chennai: Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad missed his second IPL ton by just two runs, while Daryl Mitchell scored a fine half-century as five-time champions Chennai Super Kings scored 212 for 3 against table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Sunday.

Losing opener Ajinkya Rahane (9) early was a big setback but Gaikwad (98 off 54 balls) carried out the repair work in right earnest with New Zealander Mitchell, who scored 52 off 32 deliveries. The pair also shared a 107-run stand for the second wicket, which was the backbone of the CSK batting.

Shivam Dube then played a cameo of 39 not out (20 balls) and shared a 74-run stand with his skipper to guide CSK to a 200-plus total.