Three held for abusing, assaulting Namma Metro staff

<p>Bengaluru: Three people were arrested by the Kadugodi police for allegedly assaulting and abusing Namma Metro security personnel. The incident occurred on Sunday evening at the Kadugodi Tree Park metro station. </p>.<p>The arrested are Mohammed Idrees, 30; Shreeshaila, 28; and Madiwalappa, 27. The fourth suspect Vireesh, 30, is yet to be arrested, the police said.</p>.<p>According to the police, the suspects, two of whom were intoxicated, entered the metro station, but were stopped by the security staff. When denied entry, they allegedly quarrelled, manhandled the guards and hurled abuses at the women staff. </p>.<p>The Kadugodi police have registered an FIR under BNS Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace). Further probe is underway.</p>