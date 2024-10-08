Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Three held for abusing, assaulting Namma Metro staff

The arrested are Mohammed Idrees, 30; Shreeshaila, 28; and Madiwalappa, 27. The fourth suspect Vireesh, 30, is yet to be arrested, the police said.
DHNS
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 02:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2024, 02:16 IST
BengaluruCrimeNamma MetroAssaultArrest

Follow us on :

Follow Us