Three new BMTC bus routes from January 8

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is introducing three new bus routes on Monday.
410-AB/10: Bande Maramma bus stand to Silk Board Junction via Nagarabhavi Circle, Kathriguppe, Banashankari and Ragigudda. There will be one trip in each direction — at 8.30 am from Bande Maramma bus stand and 4.15 pm from Silk Board Junction.
215-M: Majestic to Vinayaka Nagar via Corporation Circle, Vijaya College, Jayanagar 5th Block and Delmia Circle. There will be a total of 12 trips per day.
The bus will depart from Majestic at 6.30 am, 8.35 am, 11.10 am, 4.35 pm, 6.45 pm and 9.20 pm. The departure timings in the return direction will be 5.30 am, 7.30 am, 9.40 am, 3.10 pm, 5.40 pm and 7.50 pm.
Metro feeder bus
MF-20/1: Konanakunte Cross to Brigade Meadows via Doddakallasandra, Vajarahalli, Thalaghattapura and Silk Institute metro stations. There will be 15 trips per day.
The bus will leave Konanakunte Cross at 8.30 am, 10.25 am, 12.30 pm, 2 pm, 3.30 pm, 5.50 pm and 7.45 pm.
In the return direction, the bus will leave at 7.30 am, 9.25 am, 11.45 am, 1.15 pm, 2.45 pm, 4.50 pm, 6.45 pm and 8.40 pm.