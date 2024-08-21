Three robbers from Bengaluru's Ramji Nagar gang held

Bengaluru: Three people affiliated with the notorious Ramji Nagar gang from Tamil Nadu, known for robberies using attention diversion, were arrested by the Indiranagar police, officers said Tuesday. The suspects were identified as Sendil, Murali and Murthy, all from Srirangam taluk in Tiruchirapalli district.
According to the police, the three were standing suspiciously on August 8 in Kadiranapalya in Indiranagar before being intercepted by the police. Two others, who were at the spot, managed to escape. Police found the three possessed weapons, chilly powder and knives and appeared to be planning for a robbery.
From the suspects, the police recovered two knives, chilly powder and two mobile phones. During the initial interrogation, the trio revealed that they were from Tamil Nadu and were part of the Ramji Nagar gang.
Investigators registered a case of robbery attempt and began the probe. They were produced before a court on August 9, which granted the police their custody for nine days.
During detailed interrogation, police found that the trio broke the windows of cars parked in residential areas and stole laptops. Police have recovered seven laptops worth Rs 5.85 lakh.
“They used to target the vehicles parked in dark spots,” an investigator said. “One of them flashes light inside the cars to check for valuables and once the presence is confirmed, shatter the glass using sharp things and flee with the stolen booty.”
Investigators said the suspects never stayed in the city and moved back to their hometown in Tamil Nadu after committing the robberies.
Published 20 August 2024, 22:05 IST