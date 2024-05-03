Three women arrested for abusing, slapping police constable  

Bengaluru: Three women have been arrested by the Jnanabharathi police for allegedly slapping a woman police constable just outside the police station for being asked to maintain decorum.
The arrested — Ayesha Taj, Arbin Taj, and Fouziya Khanam — also threatened other officers with severe consequences when they tried to intervene.
Police said six people, including two men, visited the police station around 4 pm on May 1 to file a complaint. Before filing the case, the group quarrelled, prompting the police officers to intervene and broker peace. When the group began arguing again, the police swung into action, which irked the three suspects.
One of them abused a policewoman and scratched her face. Police detained the women. The two men who were with them fled the scene.
When the police tried detaining the women, they threatened them of dire consequences, claiming they are from the human rights commission.
An FIR has been filed under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).