<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru urban deputy commissioner G Jagadeesha on Monday directed officials from various departments to ensure all arrangements were in place for the state-level Republic Day celebrations at Field Marshal Manekshaw parade ground here on January 26. </p><p>Chairing a preparatory meeting, he instructed the Greater Bengaluru Authority and Public Works Department (PWD) to immediately begin leveling and clearing the ground. </p><p>"Security remains a top priority. Police officials have been told to instal baggage scanners at all entry points and deploy high-definition CCTV cameras to monitor crowds. Precautionary measures must be robust to prevent untoward incidents. The security personnel should be vigilant and ensure that the 'no-baggage' policy for members of the public is effectively communicated," the deputy commissioner said. </p><p>The district health officer has been tasked with stationing multiple ambulances and emergency medical teams at the venue, not only on the day of the event, but also during full-scale rehearsals. The fire and emergency services department will be on standby with fire tenders and specialised personnel. </p>.Five-member gang including two women arrested for honey-trapping, robbing Bengaluru techie.<p>In a move to streamline the entry and to manage the expected surge of attendees, the district administration has introduced an e-pass system for the public.</p>.<p>Citizens wishing to witness the parade which typically features march-pasts by the KSRP, CAR and the school contingents can register online. </p>.<p><strong>e-passes for public</strong></p>.<p>"We want to encourage high public participation. The e-pass facility is designed to make access easier for families and students," the DC said. </p>.<p>Traffic police have been directed to draft a comprehensive route diversion plan for surrounding areas, including MG Road and Cubbon Road, to prevent gridlock on the morning of January 26. </p>