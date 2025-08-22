Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Toll hiked for two plazas on Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway

The monthly pass for local vehicles will be Rs 150 to Rs 300 and for school buses Rs 1,000.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 21:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2025, 21:11 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsHighway

Follow us on :

Follow Us