<p>Bengaluru: Starting September 1, vehicles will have to pay higher user fees at two toll plazas on National Highway 75 (Bengaluru-Mangaluru Road). </p>.<p>The revised rates will be applicable to the toll plazas at Doddakarenahalli (Bengaluru Rural district) and Karebylu (Tumakuru district). The charges will apply for a distance of 40.13 km at each toll plaza. </p>.<p>The monthly pass for local vehicles will be Rs 150 to Rs 300 and for school buses Rs 1,000. </p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Vehicle type Single trip Multiple trips Monthly pass</strong></span></p>.<p>Cars, passenger Rs 60 Rs 85 Rs 1,745<br />van/jeep</p>.<p>LCV Rs 100 Rs 155 Rs 3,055</p>.<p>Bus/truck Rs 205 Rs 305 Rs 6,105</p>.<p>Multi-axle vehicles, etc Rs 325 Rs 490 Rs 9,815</p>