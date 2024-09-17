Bengaluru traffic cops register 870 cases against drunk drivers

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have registered 870 cases against vehicle users found driving under the influence of alcohol in a special drive from September 9 to 15.
Since their decision in August to conduct weekly drunk-driving checks across the city, they have been registering hundreds of cases against vehicle users in special drives.
From August 23 to 31, police across 50 stations have booked 1,707 drivers.
In the second week of September, over 57,700 vehicles were checked and 870 drivers had tested positive for alcohol.
Published 17 September 2024, 04:19 IST