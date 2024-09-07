Traffic curbs for St Mary's feast on Sept 8

Bengaluru: In view of the annual feast and chariot procession of St Mary’s Basilica on Sunday, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has prohibited the movement of all vehicles from Jyothi Cafe to Russell Market.
All types of vehicles are also prohibited from Broadway Road to Russell Market, from Dharmaraja Koil Street towards Russell Market, and from BRV Junction or Balekundri Circle towards the Shivajinagar bus stand.
Vehicles can take the Thimmaiah Road, Queen's Road and Infantry Road.
Parking is prohibited around Russell Market, Broadway Road, Meenakshi Koil Street, Central Street, Shivaji Road, Cunningham Road, Union Street, Infantry Road, Cubbon Road, Hospital Road, Lady Curzon Road, VSN Road, Plain Street and MG Road.
Parking will be allowed at the Kamaraj Road parking lot, Main Guard Cross Road opposite Safina Plaza, Jasma Bhavan Road, RBANMS Ground on Gangadhar Chetty Road, and the Muslim orphanage on Dickenson Road.
