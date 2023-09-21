Traffic curbs in North Bengaluru for Ganesha idol procession on September 21

The city traffic police has issued an advisory for vehicular movement on Thursday, in view of the mass procession and immersion of Ganesha idols in the RT Nagar-Chamundinagar areas in north Bengaluru.
The restrictions and diversions will be in place from 6 pm on Thursday to 7 am on Friday. Traffic movement is temporarily restricted along Dinnur Main Road, CBI Main Road, and RT Nagar Main Road.
Parking for all types of vehicles is prohibited along the procession route.
Vehicles moving from Sultanpalya towards Cantonment railway station must take a left turn at Dinnur junction and go through Devegowda Road (JC Nagar Main Road), PRTC junction, Water Tank junction and TV Tower to get onto Jayamahal Main Road and reach the station.
Those going towards Mehkri Circle can take the same route until Water Tank Junction, then take a right turn towards Matadahalli Main Road and Gundu Rao Circle, and get onto Taralabalu Road to reach Mehkri Circle.
Vehicles coming from Cantonment towards RT Nagar, Sultanpalya and Kaval Bairasandra need to go via Jayamahal Road, JC Nagar police station junction, Water Tank Junction and take a right turn at the Dinnur Junction to reach Sultanpalya or Kaval Bairasandra.
Vehicles moving from Yeshwantpur towards these areas need to go through Mehkri Circle, Jayamahal Main Road, TV Tower, Devegowda Road, and then take a right to either Sultanpalya or Kaval Bairasandra.
Those coming from the city must take a right turn at Mehkri Circle and continue on until the water tank junction and Matadahalli Main Road to reach RT Nagar Main Road. Vehicles going from the Hebbal police station junction to Sultanpalya must travel through CBI Junction, Taralabalu Road, Matadahalli Road, Water Tank Junction and Dinnur Junction to continue further.