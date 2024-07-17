Home
Traffic diversions on Bengaluru's Hosur Road for Muharram on July 17

Vehicles coming from Brigade Road via Shoolay Circle must take Richmond Road, Rhenius Street and Langford Road to join Hosur Road.
DHNS
Last Updated : 17 July 2024, 00:38 IST

Bengaluru: In view of Muharram in the city on Wednesday, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) will divert traffic on Hosur Road, between Johnson Market and Elgin Apartments, between 1 pm and 5.30 pm. 

Vehicles coming from Adugodi Junction must take the Cemetery Cross Road and go via Berlie Street, Langford Road and Nanjappa Circle to either join Richmond Road or Shanthinagar Junction. 

Heavy goods vehicles coming from Hosur Road can move via Adugodi Junction, MICO Junction, Wilson Garden Main Road and reach Siddaiah
Road. 

Published 17 July 2024, 00:38 IST
