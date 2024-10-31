Bengaluru Traffic Police book 1,055 cases in special drive  

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) registered over 1,055 cases against traffic violators during a special drive on Tuesday, focusing on footpath riding, no-entry violations, and triple riding on two-wheelers.</p>.<p>Of these, 812 cases were filed against motorists for driving or riding against the flow of traffic and on restricted roads. Another 127 drivers were fined for parking on footpaths, generating Rs 64,000 in penalties, while 116 cases were recorded for triple riding.</p>.BBMP seals four buildings on Bengaluru's MG Road for defaulting property tax .<p><strong>Accident on Ballari Road</strong> </p>.<p>A junior advocate from Chikkaballapur died in a road accident near the airport toll booth on Ballari Road early Wednesday.</p>.<p>The Devanahalli traffic police said 25-year-old Rahul was killed after losing control of his bike and crashing into metal grill barricades on the left side of the road near a school in Kannamangala.</p>.<p>The incident occurred around 7 am, reportedly as Rahul attempted to overtake another vehicle. He was declared dead at the scene.</p>.<p>Rahul was employed as an advocate at a private firm in the town.</p>