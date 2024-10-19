Traffic restricted on ORR for metro pipeline work in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will undertake work to replace a 1,000-mm diametre STP pipeline as part of Phase 2A along the Outer Ring Road from the 27th Main Road flyover down ramp to Iblur Government School, until Sunday. </p>.<p>The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has restricted vehicular movement on the main carriageway temporarily. Traffic can move on the service road instead. </p>.Namma Metro vs Real estate: D K Shivakumar, Patil to discuss prospect of Hebbal’s 45-acre land.<p>In the east, the traffic police have restricted movement of vehicles on the Pottery Road-MM Road Junction to Assaye Road and Doddigunta Circle in either direction on Saturday, owing to the Doddigunta Dasara Pallaki festival. All vehicles going towards the circle from MM Road can take Lazar Road and Buddha Vihar Road to continue further. </p>.<p>Parking will be prohibited on MM Road, Doddigunta Circle Sundar Murthy Road, Webster Road, Ramakrishnappa Road, and Thambuchetty Road until Sunday. </p>