Traffic restricted on ORR for metro pipeline work in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has restricted vehicular movement on the main carriageway temporarily. Traffic can move on the service road instead.
DHNS
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 22:07 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 22:07 IST
