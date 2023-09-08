Traffic restrictions for St Mary's Feast on September 8

In view of the annual St Mary's Feast and procession at Shivajinagar on Friday, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has introduced several restrictions and diversions for vehicular movement.
The following restrictions will be in place from 12 pm to 10 pm on Friday:
No vehicle will be allowed to enter Meenakshi Koil Street, either from Jothi Cafe or Russel Market.
Vehicular entry is restricted on Broadway Road and Dharmaraja Koil Street, and from BRV Junction to Cubbon Road and vice versa, and from Balekundri Circle to Shivajinagar bus stand.
Vehicles may ply through the BRV Junction, Central Street, Safina Plaza, and Commercial Street and reach Kamaraja Road, or reach VSN Road after passing Ramada Hotel.
Parking is prohibited around Russell Market, Broadway Road, Meenakshi Koil Street, Central Street, Shivaji Road, Cunningham Road (Balekundri Circle to Chandrika Hotel Junction), Union Street, Infantry Road, Cubbon Road, Hospital Road, Lady Curzon Road, VSN Road, Plain Street, Mahatma Gandhi Road and Brigade Road.
Alternative parking spaces
Kamaraj Road parking lot, opposite Army School
Main Guard Cross Road opposite Safina Plaza
Jasma Bhavan Road
RBANMS Ground (Gangadhar Chetty Road)
Muslim Orphanage, Dickenson Road, next to Hasanath Women's and Evening College
Alternative bus stops
1. Bus route: (East) Halasuru, OM Road, Domlur, KR Pura, Marathahalli, Varthur, Whitefield, Neelasandra, and Viveknagar.
~ Bus stops: Cubbon Road From CTO Junction to BRV Junction (north side of the road).
2. Bus route: (South) Jayanagar, JP Nagar, Srinagar, Shantinagar, KH Road, Hosur Road, Koramangala, and Bannerghatta Road.
~ Bus stops: Cubbon Road-BRV Junction to CTO Junction (stadium side).
3. Bus route: (West) Majestic, Vijayanagar, KR Market, Malleswaram, Rajajinagar, and Mysuru Road.
~ Bus stops: King's Road, Queen's Circle.
4. Bus route: (North) JC Nagar, RT Nagar, Yeswanthpur, Peenya, Mehkri Circle, Hebbal, Yelahanka, Jalahalli, and Banaswadi.
~ Bus stops: Queen's Road, Balekundri Circle, Traffic Headquarters (Parsi Temple).