Train cancellation in Bengaluru due to power and line block

Bengaluru: The following trains will be cancelled or diverted because of the line and power block necessitated by the construction of a box bridge on the Banaswadi-Carmelaram line at Baiyappanahalli yard in the city.
April 1-4: Train number 06573 Yeshwantpur-Tumakuru MEMU.
April 1-5: Train number 16211 Yeshwantpur-Salem Express; 16208 Mysuru-Yeshwantpur Express.
April 2-5: Train number 06574 Tumakuru-Yeshwantpur MEMU; 06591 Yeshwantpur-Hosur MEMU Special; 06592 Hosur-Yeshwantpur MEMU Special; 06593 Yeshwantpur-Chikkaballapur MEMU Special; 06594 Chikkaballapur-Yeshwantpur MEMU Special; 06393 Yeshwantpur-Hosur MEMU Special; 06394 Hosur-Yeshwantpur MEMU Special.
April 2-6: Train number 16207 Yeshwantpur-Mysuru Express; 16212 Salem–Yeshwantpur Express.
Train diversion
Train number 16528 Kannur-Yeshwantpur Express, commencing journey from April 1 to 4, will run via Carmelaram, Baiyappanahalli cabin, Baiyappanahalli, SMVT Bengaluru and Banaswadi.
Train number 16527 Yeshwantpur-Kannur Express, commencing journey from April 2 to 5, will run via Banaswadi, SMVT Bengaluru, Baiyappanahalli, Baiyappanahalli cabin and Carmelaram.
Train number 12257 Yeshwantpur-Kochuveli Express, commencing journey on April 2 and 4, will run via Banaswadi, SMVT Bengaluru, Baiyappanahalli, Baiyappanahalli Cabin, Carmelaram and Hosur.
Train number 11021 Dadar-Tirunelveli Express, commencing journey on April 2 and 3, will run via Banaswadi, SMVT Bengaluru, Baiyappanahalli, Baiyappanahalli Cabin, Carmelaram and Hosur.
Train number 11022 Tirunelveli-Dadar Express, commencing journey on April 1 and 4, will run via Hosur, Carmelaram, Baiyappanahalli Cabin, Baiyappanahalli, SMVT Bengaluru and Banaswadi.
Train number 12258 Kochuveli-Yeshwantpur Express, commencing journey on April 1 and 3, will run via Hosur, Carmelaram, Baiyappanahalli Cabin, Baiyappanahalli, SMVT Bengaluru and Banaswadi.
Train number 16573 Yeshwantpur-Puducherry Express, commencing journey on April 5, will run via Banaswadi, SMVT Bengaluru, Baiyappanahalli, Baiyappanahalli Cabin, Carmelaram and Hosur.
Monsoon timetable
The following trains will run with revised schedules as per the monsoon timetable from June 10 to October 31.
Train number 16515/16516 Yeshwantpur–Karwar-Yeshwantpur Express.
Train number 16595/16596 KSR Bengaluru–Karwar-KSR Bengaluru Panchaganga Express.
Train number 16586/16585 Murdeshwar–SMVT Bengaluru-Murdeshwar Express.
To know the revised timings, visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.