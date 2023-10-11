Trainers and athletes advice caution after Himachal mishap

Experts advise against venturing into unknown or difficult terrain alone after a man from Bengaluru died while prepping for an ultra-trail run in Himachal Pradesh recently.
Rahul Ramesh’s body was recovered from a 400m gorge in uphill Manali after a multi-day search operation involving the police, disaster response force, and rappellers. He was to participate in Solang Skyultra in the 100km category.
Rahul was in his 30s and worked as a business executive in the city.
A distance runner from Bengaluru said such incidents are rare while another surmised Rahul’s case was a freak accident as he was a fairly experienced runner. Nonetheless, they said one should take extra precautions while going on practice runs in unfamiliar and remote terrains.
Go in groups
Avoid going solo, says trail runner and coach Vinay Krishnamurthy. Go with a local guide or co-runners instead. While heading out in groups, don’t stray too far ahead or behind. Stay in visible distance from each other, he adds.
Keep others informed
If you do wish to train alone, research the trail thoroughly and keep others posted about the route, your start time, and your estimated time of return, says Pramod Deshpande, head coach and mentor, Jayanagar Jaguars, one of the oldest running groups in Bengaluru.
“Speak to more than one local resident. Watch videos of the trail that trekkers and runners share on social media. Cross-verify the information from multiple sources,” says Pramod.
Also, pay heed to what locals say about the weather. “Usually, if it rains in the mountains, it snows in the upper reaches. Watch out for such signs,” adds Vinay, who is a visual designer by profession.
It’s important to have a GPS watch, compass, and pre-loaded offline maps on you for navigation. “Study the maps and find out where the closest bus stops or villages are in advance,” says Vinay. Packing a beam light and a whistle will help get the attention of the rescuers.
Spatial awareness
Vinay says, “If you are lost, you should look at the sun’s position (overhead or left or right) and be able to tell rescuers which direction you are in and where you are headed. I offer orienteering workshops to my students.”
Respect the terrain
According to Pramod, your preparation should be tailored according to the terrain and your gear should increase your chances of survival if you get stranded. This includes the kind of shoes you wear and the caps, clothes, and rain/wind gear. “Also, pack food and water,” he says.
Customise training
Long-distance runner Mithilesh Kumar is worried about the trend of amateurs signing up for strenuous trail runs. “Trail running is not the same as road running. Also, trail running in Chikkamagaluru is not comparable to trail running in the Himalayas. Lack of training can lead to breathlessness, disorientation or cardiac issues,” says Mithilesh, a product development manager.