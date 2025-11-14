Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

More Bengaluru kids hit the trails as outdoor treks, nature walks surge in popularity

Trekking has even crept into birthday celebrations.
Last Updated : 14 November 2025, 00:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2025, 00:00 IST
Bengaluru newsTrekkingCamping

Follow us on :

Follow Us