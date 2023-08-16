Trio nabbed for honey-trapping senior citizen in Bengaluru

When Raju ceased offering money, Sneha threatened to expose videos and pictures of their private encounters to his contacts. Fearing the consequences, Raju surrendered his pension amount to Sneha. However, she demanded more, leading Raju to file a complaint at Jayanagar police station. An investigator disclosed that Lokesh, residing with the accused, was knowledgeable about the incident’s details, which led to his arrest for planning involvement.