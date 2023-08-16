Trio nabbed for honey-trapping senior citizen in Bengaluru

Police arrested three individuals for allegedly extorting Rs 82 lakh from a 60-year-old man through a honey trap. The arrested have been identified as Annamma, 40, Sneha, 25, and Lokesh, 32, who resided in the same Bommanahalli house. While Annamma hails from Madikeri, the other two are from Bengaluru.
The victim, Raju (name changed), is a retired government employee residing in Banashankari. Introduced by a friend, Annamma sought financial help for her son’s cancer treatment. Initially, Raju offered Rs 5,000 in late May. However, Annamma persisted in sharing her problems and receiving money. In May, she invited Raju to an Oyo hotel near Electronic City.
Raju reported that during their meeting, Annamma coerced him into intimate actions at the hotel. Over June, Annamma and Raju met twice in the same hotel and engaged in intimate acts. Annamma recorded their private moments. Subsequently, Annamma introduced Raju to Sneha as her friend. Sneha began contacting Raju, sharing her issues, and extracting money from him.
When Raju ceased offering money, Sneha threatened to expose videos and pictures of their private encounters to his contacts. Fearing the consequences, Raju surrendered his pension amount to Sneha. However, she demanded more, leading Raju to file a complaint at Jayanagar police station. An investigator disclosed that Lokesh, residing with the accused, was knowledgeable about the incident’s details, which led to his arrest for planning involvement.