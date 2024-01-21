Trust to celebrate 13th anniversary today

Bengaluru: The 13th anniversary of M K Jayamma and B S R Sastry Trust will be held at the Indian Institute of World Culture on Sunday. As a part of the celebrations, the trust will felicitate people for their selfless service.
R Anoor Ananthakrishna Sharma, Mridangam virtuoso and percussionist; Vedabrahma Sri Keshava Dikshith, Administrator, Sri Datta Peetham, Veda Sanskrit Pathshala, and Research Institute; Nagashree Thyagaraj N, Senior Lecturer, E&C Engineering, Government Polytechnic, Belur; Dr G V Giri, Professor and Head of the Department - Radio Therapy and Senior Consultant, Shankara Cancer Hospital and Research Centre; and S R Vinay Sharva, senior software engineer and eminent carnatic vocalist are among those who will be felicitated.
Sri Sri Nirbhayananda Saraswati Swamiji, President of Ramakrishna-Vivekananda Ashrama, Gadag, and Bijapur will grace the occasion. Justice Dr M N Venkatachaliah, Chief Justice of India (Retired) will be the chief guest, and Hiremagalur Kannan, Kannada priest, Sri Kodanda Ramachandra Swamy Temple, Hiremagalur will be the Guest of Honour.
The event will be followed by the release of the book– ‘Chikkamagalur to Chicago’, authored by Nagashree Thyagaraj. The trust works on a number of social service initiatives and supports economically challenged students, provides nourishing food to school children, and offers medical assistance to the needy.