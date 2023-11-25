Tulu Koota’s golden jubilee celebrations set stage for Kambala

Bengaluru: Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, spoke on the need to preserve Tulu culture and shine a spotlight on Tulu literature and cultural elements to prevent them from fading into obscurity.
Speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of Tulu Koota Bengaluru ahead of the Bengaluru Kambala at Palace Grounds, Shobha said: "Tulu has no caste, no religious barriers so it brings us together.”
“The Tulu culture is being forgotten due to various reasons, but we must not let that happen. We must learn the Tulu script and encourage our children to learn it through literature to preserve Tulunadu's culture,” the minister added.
Former chief minister Veerappa Moily commended people’s efforts in disseminating Tulu culture beyond regional boundaries, noting its influence in Bengaluru and other parts of the state. "This is what our people do — wherever we go, we spread our culture," he said.
The event saw the felicitation of former presidents of Tulu Koota and achievers from the coastal region, accompanied by cultural performances, including song and dance, comedy skits, and discussions about Tulu culture. The festivities concluded with a captivating Yakshagana performance later in the evening.
On your mark...
On the eve of the eagerly anticipated Kambala, Palace Grounds appeared busy with volunteers setting up the majority of the 180 stalls to accommodate the large crowds anticipated over the two days.
Buffaloes and their jockeys were paraded in full public view from their tents, strolling around the empty grassy expanse behind the two tracks, Raja and Maharaja.
Besides the regular weekend outbound traffic, Ballari Road did not witness significant disruptions or jams near Palace Grounds on Friday. Traffic police are collaborating with the Bengaluru Kambala committee to ensure optimal use of the available parking space.
"Traffic is not expected to come at one go. It will be a floating crowd, so I don't anticipate unusual traffic congestion,” said Sachin Ghorpade, DCP Traffic, North. “Entry points have been provided from Ballari Road, while people have been asked to exit from Jayamahal Road."