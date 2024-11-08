Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Tunnel road project a myopic idea, will harm Bengaluru for generations, say experts

The DPR was prepared in just three months against the industry standards of minimum nine months, DH reported on November 6.
Naveen Menezes
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 19:40 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2024, 19:40 IST
BengaluruKarnataka News

Follow us on :

Follow Us