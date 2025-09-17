Bengaluru police nab two for forging Aadhaar, marksheets

<p>Bengaluru: The Hebbagodi police on Tuesday arrested two men running a racket that forged government identification cards and marks cards, which they sold to customers.</p>.<p>The suspects are Yeshwant, 19, of Yarandanahalli and G Raghuveer, 25, of Anekal.</p>.<p>Raghuveer, an ITI graduate, ran Gurudatta Computers, a cybercafe in Hebbagodi, where he and Yeshwant, a PU passout, ran the racket.</p>.<p>Investigations revealed that they sold fake Aadhaar cards for up to Rs 10,000 and marks cards, including SSLC and PUC certificates, for up to Rs 20,000.</p>.<p>"The Aadhaar cards were primarily used for booking OYO rooms, while marks cards were used for getting jobs. This has been, prima facie, established during the probe,” a police officer said.</p>.Bengaluru Police solve two theft cases; recover valuables worth Rs 22 lakh .<p>The suspects allegedly warned customers not to use the fake certificates for government job applications to avoid detection. A team led by Inspector Somashekar unearthed the racket through informer leads.</p>.<p>"This was an issue of national security. The police used a decoy and secured fake Aadhaar certificates, establishing the offence,” the officer added.</p>.<p>On September 10, investigators raided the cybercafe and arrested Yeshwant. They seized a computer, printer, lamination machine, hard disk, two mobile phones, Rs 2,000 in cash and copies of fake Aadhaar and marks cards.</p>.<p>The police have booked the duo under the Information Technology Act, the Aadhaar Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.</p>