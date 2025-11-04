Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

631 non-residents purchase land worth Rs 129 crore in J&K after abrogation of Article 370

Before August 5, 2019, Articles 370 and 35-A prohibited outsiders from purchasing land or securing government jobs in the erstwhile state
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 09:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2025, 09:41 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirlandIndian politcsArticle 370

Follow us on :

Follow Us