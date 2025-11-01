<p>Bengaluru: Two brothers drowned after slipping into a lake at Vishweshwaraya Layout under the Jnanabharathi police station limits on Thursday evening.</p>.<p>The victims have been identified as Sanjay (6) and Jagannath (10), students of a private school in Kengeri.</p>.<p>According to police, around 8 pm, the brothers, along with another boy, went to play near the lake after returning from tuition. Sanjay and Jagannath accidentally fell into the water, while the third boy rushed home to alert their parents.</p>.Three of a family drown in lake \nin Tumakuru.<p>Locals and the parents managed to pull the boys out, but Sanjay had already died. Jagannath, who was rescued in a critical condition, was admitted to a hospital, where he succumbed early on Friday.</p>.<p>Their father, Subramanya, works as a mason, and their mother is employed with a private housekeeping firm. The family resides in Ullal near Kengeri.</p>