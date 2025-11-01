Menu
Bengaluru: Two brothers drown in lake

The victims have been identified as Sanjay (6) and Jagannath (10), students of a private school in Kengeri.
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 19:57 IST
Published 31 October 2025, 19:57 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

