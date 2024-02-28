Two-day dance fete in Bengaluru will celebrate Rukmini Devi Arundale's legacy

Rukmini is credited with reviving and redefining Bharatanatyam, which was originally called sadir. Sadir, a form of devadasi dancing, was considered a vulgar art. Rukmini reformed it by eliminating the sensuousness and sringara of the style and renaming it. Thanks to her efforts, it morphed into a devotional form of dance. She further reshaped it by using musical instruments like violin as accompaniments and by tweaking the garments and jewellery that were originally worn as costumes.