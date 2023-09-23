Two-day session to raise awareness for 'saving democracy' in city

Civil society organisations opposed to communalism, policies violating the Constitution, and harming the environment have organised a two-day All-India Anubhava Mantap at Gandhi Bhavan in Bengaluru, starting Saturday, to raise awareness about the electoral changes needed to protect democracy.
The Karnataka-Maharashtra Joint Action Committee, under the auspices of Citizens for Democracy (CFD), Janandolana Maha Maitri and Samyukta Horata, Karnataka, have come together to organise the event.
JNU professor Anand Kumar, activist Ulka Mahajan, writers Rahamat Tarikere, Datta Desai (Pune), Danaji Gurav (Sangli), Yousuf Kanni, and others will take part in sessions.
"The short-term objective of the event is to defeat the BJP at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the five Assembly elections in the current year. The long-term objective is to initiate a nationwide cultural movement to protect democracy, the Constitution and its values, and evolve people and the nature-centric idea of India on the one hand, while defeating the hate politics of Sangh Parivar and the RSS," a note signed by leaders of 10 civil society organisations, including SR Hiremath of the Citizens for Democracy, said.