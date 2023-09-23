Two-day session to raise awareness for 'saving democracy' in city

"The short-term objective of the event is to defeat the BJP at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the five Assembly elections in the current year. The long-term objective is to initiate a nationwide cultural movement to protect democracy, the Constitution and its values, and evolve people and the nature-centric idea of India on the one hand, while defeating the hate politics of Sangh Parivar and the RSS," a note signed by leaders of 10 civil society organisations, including SR Hiremath of the Citizens for Democracy, said.